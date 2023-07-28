Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Prosecutors drop another charge against FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried

July 28, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal prosecutors dropped a campaign finance charge against Sam Bankman-Fried, the second time they have narrowed the indictment against the founder of crypto exchange FTX. Prosecutors told Judge Lewis Kaplan on Wednesday that they were dropping the charge of conspiracy to make unlawful campaign contributions because they had failed to obtain permission from the government of the Bahamas for that charge when Bankman-Fried was extradited from the island nation in December.

