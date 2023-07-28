Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Intel jumps 7% as it returns to profitability after two quarters of losses

July 28, 2023 : Permanent Link

CNBC) For the third quarter, Intel expects earnings of 20 cents per share, adjusted, on revenue of $13.4 billion at the midpoint, versus analyst expectations of 16 cents per share on $13.23 billion in sales. Intel posted net income of $1.5 billion, or 35 cents per share, versus a net loss of $454 million, or a loss of 11 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Florida Resident Charged with Operating $35 Million Ponzi Scheme Targeting Church Members
  2. Stock futures are little changed as investors look toward Fed’s favorite inflation gauge: Live updates
  3. SEC Proposes Reforms Relating to Investment Advisers Operating Exclusively Through the Internet
  4. Intel jumps 7% as it returns to profitability after two quarters of losses
  5. Prosecutors drop another charge against FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried

Search


Categories