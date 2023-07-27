(CNBC) Meta reported earnings and revenue for the second quarter that topped analysts’ estimates and issued a better-than-expected forecast for the current period, reflecting a rebound in the digital advertising market. The stock rose about 7% in extended trading. Earnings: $2.98 per share vs. $2.91 expected by Refinitiv. Revenue: $32 billion vs. $31.12 billion expected by Refinitiv.

