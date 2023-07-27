Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed approves hike that takes interest rates to highest level in more than 22 years

July 27, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved a much-anticipated interest rate hike that takes benchmark borrowing costs to their highest level in more than 22 years. In a move that financial markets had completely priced in, the central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee raised its funds rate by a quarter percentage point to a target range of 5.25%-5.5%. The midpoint of that target range would be the highest level for the benchmark rate since early 2001.

