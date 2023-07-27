Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

(CNBC) McDonald’s is expected to report its second-quarter earnings before the bell Thursday. Here’s what Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv are expecting: Earnings per share: $2.79 expected Revenue: $6.27 billion expected The fast-food giant is often seen as a bellwether for the restaurant industry and the broader consumer environment, and investors have high expectations for its second quarter. McDonald’s is expected to report same-store sales growth of 9.2%.

