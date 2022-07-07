Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

U.S. SEC to vote on July 13 to adopt proxy rules that undo Trump-era condition

July 7, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will vote on July 13 to adopt rules boosting disclosures around proxy voting advice, the agency said on Wednesday. The rule, which the Wall Street regulator voted to propose in November, is also expected to undo a Trump-era rule allowing companies a first look at proposals from proxy advisory firms, which recommend to investors how to vote in corporate elections.

