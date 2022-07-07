(CNBC) Shares of GameStop jumped more than 8% in extended trading Wednesday after the retailer said a 4-for-1 stock split was approved by its board. Shareholders who own the stock at the close of the market on July 18 will get a dividend of three additional shares for each of the company’s Class A common stock, the retailer said. The dividend will be distributed after trading closes on July 21, and will start trading on a split-adjusted basis the following day.

