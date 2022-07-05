Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures rise after another losing week on Wall Street

July 5, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures rose early on Tuesday morning after the major averages finished another losing week. Stock futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59 points or 0.19%. S&P 500 futures inched 0.24% higher, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.39%. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and China’s Vice Premier Liu He held a virtual call on Monday stateside to discuss macroeconomic issues.

