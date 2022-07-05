Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Another crypto lender Vauld pauses withdrawals as market crash takes its toll

July 5, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Crypto lender Vauld on Monday paused all withdrawals, trading and deposits on its platform and is exploring potential restructuring options, the company said. Vauld CEO Darshan Bathija said in a blog post on Monday that the company is facing “financial challenges” due to “volatile market conditions, the financial difficulties of our key business partners inevitably affecting us, and the current market climate” which has led to customers withdrawing more than $197.7 million from the platform since June 12.

