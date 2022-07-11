Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

S&P 500 futures slip ahead of kickoff to earnings season

July 11, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. equities futures dipped Sunday evening as Wall Street looked ahead to big company earnings reports and key inflation data, on the heels of a strong employment report. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped by 155 points, or 0.5%. S&P 500 futures fell 0.65% and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.89%. On Friday the Dow and S&P finished trading slightly lower, while the Nasdaq Composite rose for a fifth straight day.

