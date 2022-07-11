(CNBC) Consumer inflation data and the start of the second-quarter earnings season could be two catalysts that make for a bumpy ride in markets in the week ahead. PepsiCo’s earnings are the first major report of the week Tuesday, and Delta Air Lines reports Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley kick off bank earnings season Thursday, and Wells Fargo, Citigroup and PNC Financial, among others, follow on Friday.

To read this article: