(CNBC) A federal judge in a New York bankruptcy court has frozen the remaining assets of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital following the firm’s rapid fall from prominence. The fund, founded nearly a decade ago, managed $10 billion in assets just a few months ago. Now, its two co-founders are in hiding from angry creditors, who are trying to recoup some of their losses.
