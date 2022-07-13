Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Judge freezes assets of Three Arrows Capital as crypto firm’s founders remain underground

July 13, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A federal judge in a New York bankruptcy court has frozen the remaining assets of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital following the firm’s rapid fall from prominence. The fund, founded nearly a decade ago, managed $10 billion in assets just a few months ago. Now, its two co-founders are in hiding from angry creditors, who are trying to recoup some of their losses.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Final Judgment Against New York Attorney Charged with Multi-Million Dollar Offering Fraud
  2. Hedge funds down 9.93% YTD following 4.16% loss in June
  3. Founders of bankrupt crypto hedge fund 3AC go missing, as investors try to recoup assets
  4. Judge freezes assets of Three Arrows Capital as crypto firm’s founders remain underground
  5. Twitter sues Elon Musk to enforce original merger agreement

Search


Categories