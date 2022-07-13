(CNBC) The co-founders of failed crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital appear to be on the run from creditors, according to court documents recently filed in New York. Lawyers representing the creditors say the physical whereabouts of Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, who started Three Arrows in 2012, are “currently unknown,” ahead of a hearing that is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday to discuss next steps in the liquidation process.

