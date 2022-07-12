Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

From $10 billion to zero: How a crypto hedge fund collapsed and dragged many investors down with it

July 12, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) As recently as March, Three Arrows Capital managed about $10 billion in assets, making it one of the most prominent crypto hedge funds in the world. Now the firm, also known as 3AC, is headed to bankruptcy court after the plunge in cryptocurrency prices and a particularly risky trading strategy combined to wipe out its assets and leave it unable to repay lenders.

