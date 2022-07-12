Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bill Ackman to wind up SPAC, return $4 billion to investors

July 12, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Billionaire investor William Ackman, who had raised $4 billion in the biggest-ever special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), told investors he would be returning the sum after failing to find a suitable target company to take public through a merger. The development is a major setback for the prominent hedge fund manager who had initially planned for the SPAC to take a stake in Universal Music.

