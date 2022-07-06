Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Diversification key to hedging against inflation

July 6, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Hedgeweek) The alternative investment industry has witnessed the resurgence of global macro strategies and CTAs off the back of rising inflation – in the first quarter alone, CTAs generated performance-based gains of $27.8 billion, attracting $3.3 billion in net new capital, according to data from HFR. But with the current trajectory far from guaranteed, investors are advised to maintain a diversified portfolio in the hope of lessening the impact of future shocks.

