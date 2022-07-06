Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bonds flash recession warning light as key part of the yield curve inverts again

July 6, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The bond market is flashing a warning that the economy may be falling or already has fallen into recession, according to one closely watched measure. Market pros watch the spread on the Treasury yield curve, or the difference between the longer duration Treasury yields and shorter duration yields. Normally, longer duration yields, like the yield on the 10-year note are higher than the shorter duration yields, like that on the 2-year yield. But the 2-year yield has now risen above the 10-year yield.

