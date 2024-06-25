(CNBC) Stock futures were flat in overnight trading after a selloff in favored technology names brought the Nasdaq Composite to its worst day since April. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 31 points, or 0.08%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 hovered near the flatline. In extended trading, SolarEdge Technologies sank 13% after announcing plans for a $300 million private offering of convertible notes.

