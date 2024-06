(CNBC) FedEx shares soared more than 15% after hours Tuesday after the company reported results that topped analysts’ estimates in both earnings and revenue. Here’s how the company did in its fiscal fourth quarter compared with what Wall Street was anticipating, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Earnings per share : $5.41 adjusted vs. $5.35 expected

: $5.41 adjusted vs. $5.35 expected Revenue: $22.11 billion vs. $22.07 billion expected

To read this article: