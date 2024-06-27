Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang addresses rising competition at shareholder meeting after historic stock surge

June 27, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Wednesday that the company’s advantage in artificial intelligence chips was due to a bet it made more than 10 years ago, centering on billions of dollars in AI investment and a team of thousands of engineers. Huang’s comments came during the Q&A period of Nvidia’s shareholder meeting following a more than 200% surge in the stock over the past year. Wall Street has been enamored by the company’s dominant position in the AI chip market.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. S&P 500 futures fall slightly after the broader index rises for a second day: Live updates
  2. Glen Point Capital co-founder avoids prison
  3. Amazon reaches $2 trillion market cap for the first time
  4. Micron shares slide after revenue forecast fails to top estimates
  5. Morgan Stanley wealth advisors are about to get an OpenAI-powered assistant to do their grunt work

Search


Categories