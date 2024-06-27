(CNBC) Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Wednesday that the company’s advantage in artificial intelligence chips was due to a bet it made more than 10 years ago, centering on billions of dollars in AI investment and a team of thousands of engineers. Huang’s comments came during the Q&A period of Nvidia’s shareholder meeting following a more than 200% surge in the stock over the past year. Wall Street has been enamored by the company’s dominant position in the AI chip market.

