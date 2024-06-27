(CNBC) Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Wednesday that the company’s advantage in artificial intelligence chips was due to a bet it made more than 10 years ago, centering on billions of dollars in AI investment and a team of thousands of engineers. Huang’s comments came during the Q&A period of Nvidia’s shareholder meeting following a more than 200% surge in the stock over the past year. Wall Street has been enamored by the company’s dominant position in the AI chip market.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang addresses rising competition at shareholder meeting after historic stock surge
