Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Morgan Stanley wealth advisors are about to get an OpenAI-powered assistant to do their grunt work

June 27, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Morgan Stanley is pushing further into its adoption of artificial intelligence with a new assistant that is expected to take over thousands of hours of labor for the bank’s financial advisors. The assistant, called “Debrief”, keeps detailed logs of advisors’ meetings and automatically creates draft emails and summaries of the discussions, bank executives told CNBC. Morgan Stanley plans to release the program to the firm’s roughly 15,000 advisors by early July, marking one of the most significant steps yet for the use of generative AI at a major Wall Street bank.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. S&P 500 futures fall slightly after the broader index rises for a second day: Live updates
  2. Glen Point Capital co-founder avoids prison
  3. Amazon reaches $2 trillion market cap for the first time
  4. Micron shares slide after revenue forecast fails to top estimates
  5. Morgan Stanley wealth advisors are about to get an OpenAI-powered assistant to do their grunt work

Search


Categories