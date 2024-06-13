Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

GameStop tanks with huge volume in the call options owned by ‘Roaring Kitty’

June 13, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A sell-off in GameStop shares intensified in afternoon trading Wednesday, and that coincided with a spike in trading volume in the call options that meme stock leader “Roaring Kitty” owns. The last time Roaring Kitty, whose legal name is Keith Gill, disclosed his portfolio was Monday night, showing he still owned 120,000 call options contracts with a strike price of $20 and an expiration date of June 21.

