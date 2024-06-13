(CNBC) The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady at their current range of 5.25% to 5.5%, but revised its outlook for rate cuts to just one in 2024. Central bank policymakers noted that there has been “modest further progress” toward its 2% inflation objective. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell noted at the press conference that the central bank does not yet have the confidence to cut rates, even as inflation has eased from its peak levels.
Fed recap: Chair Powell explains why the central bank isn’t ready yet to cut rates
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.