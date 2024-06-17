Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

From $40 billion fraud to $4.5 billion settlement: Inside the latest crypto firm paying big bucks to end legal trouble

June 17, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Months before Sam Bankman-Fried and the FTX fraud was exposed, and years before Binance and its founder, Changpeng Zhao, would admit fault and settle with the U.S. for several billion dollars, Do Kwon was widely regarded as crypto’s top villain for nearly dismantling the entire sector with his failed U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin.

