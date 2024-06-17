(CNBC) The long-awaited bitcoin exchange traded funds launched in January, and financial advisors are on their way – though gradually – toward adopting them, according to BlackRock’s Samara Cohen. For now, about 80% of bitcoin ETF purchases have likely been coming from “self-directed investors who have made their own allocation, often through an online brokerage account.”
Advisors ‘wary’ of bitcoin ETFs are on a slow adoption journey, says BlackRock exec
