MongoDB shares jump more than 20% after database company beats expectations and raises guidance

June 2, 2023 : Permanent Link

CNBC) Shares of MongoDB rose as much as 22% in extended trading Thursday after the database software maker issued blowout fiscal first-quarter earnings and lifted its full-year guidance. Earnings: 56 cents per share, adjusted, vs. 19 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $368 million, vs. $347 million as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.MongoDB’s revenue increased 29% year over year in the quarter that ended April 30.

