(CNBC) Stock futures inched higher in overnight trading as traders looked ahead to Friday’s May jobs report. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 31 points, or 0.09%, while S&P 500 futures added 0.08%. Nasdaq-100futures rose 0.13%. Lululemon shares popped 13% after the bell on strong results and a guidance boost, while MongoDBsurged 23% after hours on a blowout forecast.
