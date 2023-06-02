Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures inch higher as Wall Street eyes May jobs report: Live updates

(CNBC) Stock futures inched higher in overnight trading as traders looked ahead to Friday’s May jobs report. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 31 points, or 0.09%, while S&P 500 futures added 0.08%. Nasdaq-100futures rose 0.13%. Lululemon shares popped 13% after the bell on strong results and a guidance boost, while MongoDBsurged 23% after hours on a blowout forecast.

