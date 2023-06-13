Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

FTC files to block Microsoft-Activision as deadline approaches

June 13, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Federal Trade Commission on Monday applied for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction seeking to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard before the deal’s July 18 deadline. The FTC said it fears that should Microsoft be allowed to buy Activision, Microsoft would have the power to “withhold or degrade” Activision’s gaming products, through price, game quality, experience on competitors’ offerings or “withholding content from competitors entirely.”

