SoftBank prepares new round of layoffs at Vision Fund, Reuters reports

June 13, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) SoftBank Group Corp is planning a fresh round of layoffs at its Vision Fund investment arm, two people familiar with the matter said, the latest cost-cutting move at the Japanese conglomerate. The layoffs, which could be announced in the next two weeks, may impact up to 30% of its staff at the unit, including employees in U.S., one of the people added.

