(CNBC) Bitcoin fell Wednesday to cap its first down month of the year as optimism around the debt ceiling rally fizzled. The crypto market leader lost 2.77% to trade at $27,057.81, according to Coin Metrics. Ether slipped 2.2% to $1,865.82. Both cryptocurrencies posted their first losing months in 2023. Bitcoin ended the month down 7.9%, making it its worst month since November 2022.

