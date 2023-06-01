Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bitcoin falls ahead of debt ceiling vote, caps its first losing month of the year

June 1, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Bitcoin fell Wednesday to cap its first down month of the year as optimism around the debt ceiling rally fizzled. The crypto market leader lost 2.77% to trade at $27,057.81, according to Coin Metrics. Ether slipped 2.2% to $1,865.82. Both cryptocurrencies posted their first losing months in 2023. Bitcoin ended the month down 7.9%, making it its worst month since November 2022.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. JPMorgan’s Dimon says other execs at the bank could have booted Epstein when he was a client
  2. Dow futures inch lower after House passes debt ceiling bill: Live updates
  3. Amazon to pay over $30 million in FTC settlements over Ring, Alexa privacy violations
  4. Bitcoin falls ahead of debt ceiling vote, caps its first losing month of the year
  5. UBS sees increase in hedge fund bets by family office clients

Search


Categories