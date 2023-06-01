(CNBC) Amazon will pay the Federal Trade Commission more than $30 million to settle allegations of privacy lapses in its Alexa and Ring divisions, according to filings on Wednesday. The agency filed a lawsuit alleging Amazon’s Ring doorbell unit violated a portion of the FTC Act that prohibits unfair or deceptive business practices, which Amazon settled.
Amazon to pay over $30 million in FTC settlements over Ring, Alexa privacy violations
