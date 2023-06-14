Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

AMD reveals new A.I. chip to challenge Nvidia’s dominance

June 14, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) AMD said on Tuesday its most-advanced GPU for artificial intelligence, the MI300X, will start shipping to some customers later this year. AMD’s announcement represents the strongest challenge to Nvidia, which currently dominates the market for AI chips with over 80% market share, according to analysts. If AMD’s AI chips, which it calls “accelerators,” are embraced by developers and server makers as substitutes for Nvidia’s products, it could represent a big untapped market for the chipmaker, which is best known for its traditional computer processors.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Financial Advisor with Fraud for Stealing from Elderly Customers to Pay Personal Expenses
  2. Hudson Bay expands to Dubai
  3. AMD reveals new A.I. chip to challenge Nvidia’s dominance
  4. S&P 500 futures are little changed as Wall Street counts down to Fed decision: Live updates
  5. Digital assets funds see eighth week of outflows

Search


Categories