(CNBC) S&P 500 futures traded near flat on Tuesday night as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve’s policy decision and subsequent press conference slated for Wednesday afternoon. S&P 500 futures inched down by 0.05%. Nasdaq-100 futures slipped by 0.02%, while futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 97 points, or about 0.3%.
S&P 500 futures are little changed as Wall Street counts down to Fed decision: Live updates
