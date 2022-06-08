Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

World Bank slashes global growth forecast to 2.9%, warns of 1970s-style stagflation

June 8, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The World Bank on Tuesday slashed its global growth forecast and warned that many countries could fall into recession as the economy slips into a period of stagflation reminiscent of the 1970s. Global economic expansion is expected to drop to 2.9% this year from 5.7% in 2021 — 1.2 percentage points lower than the 4.1% predicted in January, the Washington-based bank said in its latest Global Economic Prospects report.

