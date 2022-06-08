Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures dip following two straight days of gains on Wall Street

June 8, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures fell marginally in overnight trading Tuesday after two consecutive days of gains on Wall Street. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 55 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both declined just 0.2%. Investors shrugged off some signs of an economic slowdown ahead of a key inflation reading. The S&P 500 gained nearly 1%, rising for a second straight day. The 30-stock Dow advanced more than 260 points, Tuesday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.9%.

