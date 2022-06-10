(CNBC) Many economic prognosticators and Wall Street stock pickers have made it clear where they stand on inflation and the Federal Reserve policy response: the economy and markets will get worse before they get better. Many chief financial officers at top companies agree with them, according to the results from the latest CNBC CFO Council survey.
The recession will hit in the first half of 2023 and the Dow is headed lower: CNBC CFO survey
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.