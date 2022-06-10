(Opalesque) The Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index declined -0.52% in May 2022, trailing behind the S&P 500 which eked out a 0.01% return over the same period. Widespread investor caution and uncertainty over both geopolitical and economic tensions continued to linger as inflation remains persistently high amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and continued global supply chain disruptions.

To read this article: