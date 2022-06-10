Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedge funds fell for a second straight month in May amid rising uncertainty over geopolitical and economic tensions

June 10, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) The Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index declined -0.52% in May 2022, trailing behind the S&P 500 which eked out a 0.01% return over the same period. Widespread investor caution and uncertainty over both geopolitical and economic tensions continued to linger as inflation remains persistently high amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and continued global supply chain disruptions.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Investment Adviser Charged with Orchestrating Multi-Million Dollar Ponzi Scheme
  2. Two-thirds of crypto hedge funds will fail, says Galaxy boss
  3. Hedge funds fell for a second straight month in May amid rising uncertainty over geopolitical and economic tensions
  4. The recession will hit in the first half of 2023 and the Dow is headed lower: CNBC CFO survey
  5. Stock futures rise slightly ahead of Friday’s key inflation report

Search


Categories