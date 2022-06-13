(CNBC) The week ahead may all come down to what Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has to say at 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. Powell briefs the press following the central bank’s two-day meeting. The Fed is widely expected to raise its fed funds target rate range by a half percentage point, but hot May inflation data has made markets nervous about whether policymakers could be even more aggressive or forecast a faster pace of future rate hikes.

To read this article: