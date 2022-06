(CNBC) U.S. stock futures fell Sunday night as Wall Street tries to recover from one of its worst weeks of 2022. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 286 points, or 0.91%. Nasdaq 100 futures tumbled by 1.8%, and S&P 500 futures fell 1.28%. The major averages last week posted their biggest weekly declines since last January.

