(CNBC) The stock market is about to close out its worst first half in decades in the week ahead, setting the stage for a summer of uncertainty and volatility. But in the very near term, strategists see a window of positive momentum for an oversold market and say the end of the quarter could be a time for some quick gains. That period, leading up to the final trading day of the month, is when many portfolio managers shift their investments, or rebalance, to make up for the changes in the values of their stock and bond holdings.

