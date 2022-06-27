Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

El Salvador’s $425 million bitcoin experiment isn’t saving the country’s finances

June 27, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) El Salvador bet its economic salvation on bitcoin, but so far the gamble isn’t paying off like President Nayib Bukele hoped it would.

The government’s crypto coffers have been cut in half, bitcoin adoption nationwide isn’t really taking off, and crucially, the country needs a lot of cash, fast, to meet its debt payments of more than $1 billion in the next year. This comes as the price of bitcoin has fallen more than 70% from its November 2021 peak, and more than 55% from the time Bukele announced his plan.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Preliminary Injunction and Appointment of a Receiver in Pre-Ipo Stock Fraud by Unregistered Broker-Dealer
  2. Bridgewater's bearish bets on European stocks jump to $10.5 bln - Bloomberg News
  3. JP Morgan sees portfolio rebalancing lifting U.S. stocks 7% next week
  4. Stock futures rise slightly following a major comeback week for stocks
  5. Quarter-end buying may lift stocks higher before the next market storm

Search


Categories