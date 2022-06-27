Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

JP Morgan sees portfolio rebalancing lifting U.S. stocks 7% next week

June 27, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) U.S. equities could see a 7% move up next week as investors rebalance their portfolios after a brutal first half of the year, J.P. Morgan’s chief global markets strategist, Marko Kolanovic, said on Friday. Next week marks the end of the month, second quarter and first half of the year, making for a busy time for investors with fixed-weight portfolios, who must rebalance their asset exposure to account for past market moves.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Preliminary Injunction and Appointment of a Receiver in Pre-Ipo Stock Fraud by Unregistered Broker-Dealer
  2. Bridgewater's bearish bets on European stocks jump to $10.5 bln - Bloomberg News
  3. JP Morgan sees portfolio rebalancing lifting U.S. stocks 7% next week
  4. Stock futures rise slightly following a major comeback week for stocks
  5. Quarter-end buying may lift stocks higher before the next market storm

Search


Categories