(Reuters) U.S. equities could see a 7% move up next week as investors rebalance their portfolios after a brutal first half of the year, J.P. Morgan’s chief global markets strategist, Marko Kolanovic, said on Friday. Next week marks the end of the month, second quarter and first half of the year, making for a busy time for investors with fixed-weight portfolios, who must rebalance their asset exposure to account for past market moves.

