Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bridgewater’s bearish bets on European stocks jump to $10.5 bln – Bloomberg News

June 27, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Bridgewater Associates has raised its short position on European stocks to $10.5 billion, nearly doubling from the previous week, according to a Bloomberg News report on Thursday, in a sign the hedge fund was increasingly bearish on equities in the continent. Bridgewater disclosed short bets against 28 companies that include individual wagers of more than $500 million against ASML Holding NV (ASML.AS), TotalEnergies SE , Sanofi (SASY.PA) and SAP SE (SAPG.DE),

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Preliminary Injunction and Appointment of a Receiver in Pre-Ipo Stock Fraud by Unregistered Broker-Dealer
  2. Bridgewater's bearish bets on European stocks jump to $10.5 bln - Bloomberg News
  3. JP Morgan sees portfolio rebalancing lifting U.S. stocks 7% next week
  4. Stock futures rise slightly following a major comeback week for stocks
  5. Quarter-end buying may lift stocks higher before the next market storm

Search


Categories