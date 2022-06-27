(Reuters) Bridgewater Associates has raised its short position on European stocks to $10.5 billion, nearly doubling from the previous week, according to a Bloomberg News report on Thursday, in a sign the hedge fund was increasingly bearish on equities in the continent. Bridgewater disclosed short bets against 28 companies that include individual wagers of more than $500 million against ASML Holding NV (ASML.AS), TotalEnergies SE , Sanofi (SASY.PA) and SAP SE (SAPG.DE),

