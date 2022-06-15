Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedge funds and private equity the alternatives of choice for US investors

June 15, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) With Intelligence‘s investor intentions data from April 2022 identified private equity (72%) and hedge funds (54%) as the alternative asset classes most likely to see inflows from US investors in the coming months. And, as in our December 2021 survey, With Intelligence’s Investor Intentions update suggests that investors believe that private equity and hedge funds have delivered strong performances during the recent upheaval and offer timely benefits in terms of risk management and niche opportunities.

