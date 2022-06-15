(CNBC) Stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading Tuesday as investors anxiously awaited the Federal Reserve’s aggressive action to tame surging inflation. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 70 points. S&P 500 futures edged up 0.3% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%. The S&P 500 suffered a five-day losing streak on Tuesday, dipping deeper into bear market territory.

To read this article: