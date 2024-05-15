Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street readies for key inflation report: Live updates

May 15, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were little changed as Wall Street braced for April’s consumer price index. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 17 points, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures hovered near the flatline. Boot Barn dropped more than 6% on disappointing guidance for the full year, while Nextracker gained 11% on better-than-expected revenues.

