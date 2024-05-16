(CNBC) Dell shares rose more than 11% on Wednesday to an all-time high after Morgan Stanley raised its price target and predicted that the company would rake in sales from the insatiable demand for artificial intelligence servers. Dell is seeing accelerating momentum, especially in winning business to build AI servers, unlocking a new bull case for the stock, Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring wrote in a note on Wednesday.
