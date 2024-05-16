Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Dell surges 11% on optimism it has secured big AI server orders

May 16, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Dell shares rose more than 11% on Wednesday to an all-time high after Morgan Stanley raised its price target and predicted that the company would rake in sales from the insatiable demand for artificial intelligence servers. Dell is seeing accelerating momentum, especially in winning business to build AI servers, unlocking a new bull case for the stock, Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring wrote in a note on Wednesday.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 closes above 5,300 for the first time: Live updates
  2. Berkshire Hathaway has bought 26 million shares of Zurich-based Chubb for a stake worth $6.7 billion.
  3. Bitcoin has it's best day since March following cooler April inflation reading
  4. CPI report shows inflation easing in April, with consumer prices still rising 3.4% from a year ago
  5. Cisco reports better-than-expected results even as revenue suffers steepest drop in 15 years

Search


Categories