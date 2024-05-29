(CNBC) Stock futures were little changed Tuesday night after the Nasdaq Composite rose to a fresh record. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched lower by 54 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures ticked down 0.07%, while Nasdaq 100 futures hovered near the flatline. American Airlines slid more than 6% in after-hours trading after slashing its sales outlook for the second quarter. JetBlue and Southwest Airlines slid about 2% each in sympathy. Retail brokerage Robinhood added about 3% after announcing a $1 billion share repurchase program.

