(CNBC) The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday raised its forecast for China’s growth this year to 5%, from 4.6% previously, due to “strong” first quarter figures and recent policy measures. The upgrade followed an IMF visit to China for a regular assessment. The organization now expects China’s economy to grow by 4.5% in 2025, up from the previous forecast of 4.1%. But by 2029, they anticipate China’s growth will decelerate to 3.3% due to an aging population and slower productivity growth.

