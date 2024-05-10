Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed after Dow notches seven-day win streak: Live updates

May 10, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were little changed on Thursday night after the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its longest win streak going back to December. Futures linked to the 30-stock Dow rose by 49 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures climbed 0.09%, while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.1%. Wall Street is coming off a positive session for the major averages. 

