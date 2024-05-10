(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were little changed on Thursday night after the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its longest win streak going back to December. Futures linked to the 30-stock Dow rose by 49 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures climbed 0.09%, while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.1%. Wall Street is coming off a positive session for the major averages.

